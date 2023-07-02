German Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Suffered An Aneurysm – Here He Talks How He Got 4 Covid Jabs

July 2023: A YouTube bodybuilding star known as Joesthetics has died at the age of 30, according to posts shared on social media by his friends and girlfriend.





German fitness influencer Jo Lindner, who had 8.5 million followers on Instagram and almost 500 million views on his YouTube channel, suffered an aneurysm on Friday according to his girlfriend Nicha.

Source : https://deadline.com/2023/07/jo-lindner-dies-joesthetics-bodybuilding-star-on-social-media-was-30-obituary-1235428813/









