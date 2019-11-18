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Bill of Peace 2020 - In, but not of the world - Decision is at hand
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35 views • November 18, 2019
Bill of Peace 2020 - Decision Is At Hand
This is directed to a minority of people who ask, “Will Bill of Peace 2020 harm the country?”
Website: http://www.hudok.info
OPT-IN Deadline is December 25, 2019. See Website for details.
Source PDF Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ss6jzbbya9p...
Produced and Created by: YouTube Channel: Truth2LoveInsideYou
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEl5... Twitter WokeUp4U @Love2Truth
https://twitter.com/Love2Truth
This video has not been monetized. It is intended for educational purposes and for the betterment of mankind.
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Only Time Will Tell
Artist
Asia
Writers
John Wetton, Geoff Downes
Licensed to Brighteon by
UMG (on behalf of Geffen); LatinAutor, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, ARESA, Warner Chappell, Abramus Digital, BMG Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, CMRRA, and 9 Music Rights Societies
This is directed to a minority of people who ask, “Will Bill of Peace 2020 harm the country?”
Website: http://www.hudok.info
OPT-IN Deadline is December 25, 2019. See Website for details.
Source PDF Document: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ss6jzbbya9p...
Produced and Created by: YouTube Channel: Truth2LoveInsideYou
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEl5... Twitter WokeUp4U @Love2Truth
https://twitter.com/Love2Truth
This video has not been monetized. It is intended for educational purposes and for the betterment of mankind.
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Only Time Will Tell
Artist
Asia
Writers
John Wetton, Geoff Downes
Licensed to Brighteon by
UMG (on behalf of Geffen); LatinAutor, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, ARESA, Warner Chappell, Abramus Digital, BMG Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, CMRRA, and 9 Music Rights Societies
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