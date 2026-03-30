AI in Warfare and Information Warfare, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Wars are no longer fought only with weapons—they’re fought with data, algorithms, and influence. AI learns fast, adapts faster, and never sleeps. From battlefield tactics to information control, the real war is shaping perception and decision-making. Whoever controls AI doesn’t just win battles—they shape reality itself.
#AIWar #InformationWar #DigitalBattlefield #TechPower #FutureWar #CyberWarfare
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