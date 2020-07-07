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They Are Watching You Thru The Screens
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1400 views • July 07, 2020
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Title: New tvs have facial and voice identification built in
Virtually all TVs, and even phones, can look thru your screen if they were built after 2010
GO WITH THE FAT, 'DUMB' TVS!
Title: New tvs have facial and voice identification built in
Virtually all TVs, and even phones, can look thru your screen if they were built after 2010
GO WITH THE FAT, 'DUMB' TVS!
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