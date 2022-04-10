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The Richard Leonard Show
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40 views • April 10, 2022
Richard Leonard Show: Veterans Pay AGAIN For Government Shortcomings
This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we address doctors at the VA heading to the border, U.S. veterans fighting in the Ukraine, and mass shootings vs. veterans suicide in the media. Why are veterans once again paying the price for our governments shortcomings? Guest Jason Ous weighs in.
If you are looking for advice on investments from an America First Christian father with decades of experience, please consider checking out Cortez Wealth Management for yourself through the link below:
https://cortezwm.com/who-we-are/
This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we address doctors at the VA heading to the border, U.S. veterans fighting in the Ukraine, and mass shootings vs. veterans suicide in the media. Why are veterans once again paying the price for our governments shortcomings? Guest Jason Ous weighs in.
If you are looking for advice on investments from an America First Christian father with decades of experience, please consider checking out Cortez Wealth Management for yourself through the link below:
https://cortezwm.com/who-we-are/
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