© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalist media and false opposition need to be smaller unlike very old, but smaller trees like spruce Old Tjikka 9555 years old.
#media #science #geopolitics #trees #persuasion
Autumn video, audited texts, awkward images and all links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/our-struggle-news-think-olive-oil