Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Illegals get free flights, housing, food, medical. Meanwhile: Americans on the streets of Philly
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
75 views
Published 17 hours ago

Illegal Aliens come into our country illegally and get debit cards, free hotels, food, transportation, free education, and health insurance.


Meanwhile these are the streets of Philadelphia.


https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1767612017936908318?s=20

Keywords
border crisisillegal migrantsopen borderbiden regimeour americanszombies in philadelphia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket