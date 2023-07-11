The Deceleration of DeSantis | Raheem Kassam with Steve Bannon

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Raheem Kassam: "We've seen this gay obsessive campaigning from DeSantis the last couple of weeks"
Steve Bannon: He is not raising the amount of funds that he claims to, even the big donors have cut him off.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2zbf3e-raheem-kassam-weve-seen-this-gay-obsessive-campaigning-from-desantis-the-la.html