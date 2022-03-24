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Emmanuel Abété BIENTÔT EN PRISON: Harcélement Chef de la Sécurité Aéroport Roissy Charle de Gaulle
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1 view • March 24, 2022
Chaine Originale: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmtoewK3xyhRr8V6lJehIVw/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq0f0VnlOH4
Description Originale:
"L'Affaire "Emmanuel Abété contre Securitas de Roissy Charles de Gaulle" qui avait été classée sans suite en 2019, est subitement ré-ouverte en 2022. Quand vous saurez pourquoi, vous direz "gloire à Dieu". 😉
Mail : [email protected]
Ma chaîne BitTube : https://bittube.tv/profile/EmmanuelAbete
Mon site internet : https://emmanuelabete.com
Emmanuel Abété
08 février 2022"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq0f0VnlOH4
Description Originale:
"L'Affaire "Emmanuel Abété contre Securitas de Roissy Charles de Gaulle" qui avait été classée sans suite en 2019, est subitement ré-ouverte en 2022. Quand vous saurez pourquoi, vous direz "gloire à Dieu". 😉
Mail : [email protected]
Ma chaîne BitTube : https://bittube.tv/profile/EmmanuelAbete
Mon site internet : https://emmanuelabete.com
Emmanuel Abété
08 février 2022"
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