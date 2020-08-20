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Safe Technology, Not 5G
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20 views • August 20, 2020
Safe Technology, Not 5G
Events are being planned around the world for the next Global 5G Protest Day on September 26th.
Please consider joining or helping to organize a protest day event in your area. We must insist on Safe Technology (SafeG™), which is wired to every home and business and NOT 5G wireless technology. For more information please visit www.stop5ginternatioal.org and join the Global 5G Protest Day September 26th Facebook Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/54891...
(NB: SafeG™ is a registered trademark of Citizens for Health Education Foundation.) www.safeg.net
5G is being deployed globally both on Earth and in Space without most people’s understanding of the harms and without informed public consent. Safe Technology NOT 5G reflects the growing movement of people from around the world who do not consent to 5G. We hope you enjoy it and will share widely so the message reverberates throughout the world: People are calling for Safe Technology, NOT 5G both on Earth and in space.
For further information about why to say NO to 5G, please visit the website, https://www.stop5ginternational.org where you will find coverage and resources on the many and multifaceted downsides of 5G which include: Harms to health and wildlife, loss of privacy and autonomy, threats to our cyber security, increased energy consumption, effects on our brains and humanity, E-waste, conflict minerals, lack of resiliency, and liability as no insurance company wants to risk underwriting harms from wireless radiation. You can also learn more about the benefits of safer, faster, more reliable and energy efficient wired technologies.
STOP 5G INTERNATIONAL DECLARATION
We envision and seek to ensure a world where 5G, 6G or any other “G” is replaced by safe technology that has undergone scrutiny to ensure the health and well-being of all life on the planet.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where respect for life takes precedence over corporate self-gain.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where people are connected face-to-face and heart-to-heart, and not consumed by ubiquitous virtual connectivity.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where the increasingly frenetic pace of hyper-connectivity is slowed down so we can once again connect to our own humanity.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where the pursuit of “faster”, “bigger” and “more” is replaced by contentment with “just enough”.
In short … a future that respects and protects all life on this planet.
We call on all world Governments to heed the growing voice of scientists, medical doctors, engineers, and others who warn we must halt the “race to 5G” and consciously chart a wiser and safer course into the future.
For further resources on the independent science showing adverse health impacts from wireless radiation, as well as effects on wildlife, bees and other pollinators, please see:
http://www.mdsafetech.org
http://www.ehtrust.org
http://www.saferemr.com
http://www.phiremedical.org
https://www.5gcrisis.com/scientific-s...
http://www.emfcrisis.com
Countries included in this video are:
Afghanistan
Amsterdam
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Canada
Colombia
Croatia
Denmark
England
Germany
Greece
India
Iran
Ireland
Isle Of Wight
Israel
Italy
Luxembourg
N. Ireland
N. Zealand
Netherlands
Norway
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
S. Korea
Scotland
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Uk
Usa
Wales
Opening guitar music from "In Friendship" album by Reza Ganjavi
https://rezamusic.yolasite.com/in-fri.
Events are being planned around the world for the next Global 5G Protest Day on September 26th.
Please consider joining or helping to organize a protest day event in your area. We must insist on Safe Technology (SafeG™), which is wired to every home and business and NOT 5G wireless technology. For more information please visit www.stop5ginternatioal.org and join the Global 5G Protest Day September 26th Facebook Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/54891...
(NB: SafeG™ is a registered trademark of Citizens for Health Education Foundation.) www.safeg.net
5G is being deployed globally both on Earth and in Space without most people’s understanding of the harms and without informed public consent. Safe Technology NOT 5G reflects the growing movement of people from around the world who do not consent to 5G. We hope you enjoy it and will share widely so the message reverberates throughout the world: People are calling for Safe Technology, NOT 5G both on Earth and in space.
For further information about why to say NO to 5G, please visit the website, https://www.stop5ginternational.org where you will find coverage and resources on the many and multifaceted downsides of 5G which include: Harms to health and wildlife, loss of privacy and autonomy, threats to our cyber security, increased energy consumption, effects on our brains and humanity, E-waste, conflict minerals, lack of resiliency, and liability as no insurance company wants to risk underwriting harms from wireless radiation. You can also learn more about the benefits of safer, faster, more reliable and energy efficient wired technologies.
STOP 5G INTERNATIONAL DECLARATION
We envision and seek to ensure a world where 5G, 6G or any other “G” is replaced by safe technology that has undergone scrutiny to ensure the health and well-being of all life on the planet.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where respect for life takes precedence over corporate self-gain.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where people are connected face-to-face and heart-to-heart, and not consumed by ubiquitous virtual connectivity.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where the increasingly frenetic pace of hyper-connectivity is slowed down so we can once again connect to our own humanity.
We envision and seek to ensure a world where the pursuit of “faster”, “bigger” and “more” is replaced by contentment with “just enough”.
In short … a future that respects and protects all life on this planet.
We call on all world Governments to heed the growing voice of scientists, medical doctors, engineers, and others who warn we must halt the “race to 5G” and consciously chart a wiser and safer course into the future.
For further resources on the independent science showing adverse health impacts from wireless radiation, as well as effects on wildlife, bees and other pollinators, please see:
http://www.mdsafetech.org
http://www.ehtrust.org
http://www.saferemr.com
http://www.phiremedical.org
https://www.5gcrisis.com/scientific-s...
http://www.emfcrisis.com
Countries included in this video are:
Afghanistan
Amsterdam
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Canada
Colombia
Croatia
Denmark
England
Germany
Greece
India
Iran
Ireland
Isle Of Wight
Israel
Italy
Luxembourg
N. Ireland
N. Zealand
Netherlands
Norway
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
S. Korea
Scotland
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Uk
Usa
Wales
Opening guitar music from "In Friendship" album by Reza Ganjavi
https://rezamusic.yolasite.com/in-fri.
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