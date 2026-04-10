Trump’s Truth Social Post: Who Really Writes the President’s Words? Examining the Transformation of Donald Trump and the Shadows of Power

Shocking questions emerge as Trump blasts Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones & more in a lengthy post. Was this scripted by others? Explore the empty suit theory and what it means for American leadership. Uncover the hidden patterns shaping the second term.

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