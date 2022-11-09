Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WE WERE TOLD THAT 'GRAPHENE' WAS 'BLACK'... DIEGO PEÑA, PROF. OF CHEMISTRY, LIED TO EVERYONE (LQC)
228 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 20 days ago |

(world orders review)================

We were TOLD that 'GRAPHENE' was 'BLACK'... (LQC)

================

(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gIK1cLVDNJr/ [SHARE]

(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) LaQuintaColumna 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Diego Peña, prof.of chemistry, LIED to everyone, inc., Dr. Albarracín, telling us that graphene was black.

(source) https://rumble.com/v1saicq-we-were-told-that-graphene-was-black.html [SHARE]

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

================

Analysis of A SINGLE Pfizer DROPLET, as of Oct. 31, 2022 [LQC]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFvJx1rmZ4bA/

*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

WHAT are we SEEING after THE JAB ?

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4CzVbNIlaJn/

This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY !

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/

COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/

(ALL 'INJECTABLES' are SUSPECT) ! 'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

ENOUGH is ENOUGH ! and to all of you who have been complicit...

(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xR5ZEBgYOTdw/

Listen to the end. FALSE DISSIDENCE is exhausted...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xs2WqK2yOBaX/


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket