Ten Reasons You Need To Stay In The Game



redpilluniversity





Sherri Tenpenny, MD, describes the content of her presentation at the Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. Her message is aimed at truth seekers who are becoming burned out by the many challenges faced when having to overcome disinformation, propaganda, and political corruption, but who know that giving up is not a realistic option. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/.