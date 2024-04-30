Create New Account
"I Am Older than the Israeli Occupation" - At 5 Years Old in 1948 she was Displaced and Suffered as a result of the Israeli Aggression on Gaza - "BRITAIN BROUGHT ISRAELI JEWS"
"I am older than the Israeli occupation."

◾️An elderly Palestinian woman, now displaced as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, speaks about the suffering of Palestinians under constant Israeli aggression.

