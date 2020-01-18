Babylon is fallen: 501c3 churches, sexual perversions & the mark of the beast

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on November 18, 2018



In the following video clip, which dates back to June 2015 following the US Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize homosexual marriages in the United States, Tom Delay, a former Republican Party member of the US House of Representatives, speaks of a memo circulating in the US government’s Department of Justice, that addresses the legalization of sexual perversions including bestiality, polygamy and pedophilia.

How debased, sinister and perverted has this world become? One must ask: who controls the US government’s Justice Department to push forward this satanic agenda?



Since pedophilia is rampant in the Roman Catholic Church, as it was with its predecessor, the Roman empire, it all points to the Vatican, which is home to satan and the first beast of Revelation 13, as the entity that is pushing forward, behind the scenes, their twisted demonic plan of legalizing sexual perversions around the world through various sources of media so as to normalize these perversions.



Why you may ask? By legalizing pedophilia, then there will be no more legal action taken against the Roman Catholic Church and its prelates who sexually abuse young boys. By legalizing such sexual filth, the Vatican will no longer have to pay billions of dollars in legal fees for their molesting priests and just as important, there will be no more social and moral barriers to prevent demonic-possessed individuals to target innocent children and adolescents for their sexual depravity.



Did you also notice what the interviewer, Steve Malzberg, said at the beginning of the video clip. He mentioned that government-registered entities, including 501c3 registered churches, may be forced to comply with the federal government’s ruling on tolerating pedophilia and other sexual perversions and if they do not, they will lose their tax-exempt status and as a result, they will be forced to pay taxes from the time they became a 501c3 government-registered church. This will cost the 501c3 registered churches including the Protestant and Seventh Day Adventist churches millions of dollars and as result, the majority of these churches will become bankrupt and close their doors.



As part of the image of the beast, these 501c3 registered churches will be asked by the government to accept and to preach the mark of the Vatican beast when it will be enforced by law. These 501c3 government registered churches are nothing more than government agencies. They will simply echo or repeat what the government says in order to keep their tax-exempt status and save millions of dollars rather than following biblical jurisprudence...and the separation of church and state will be no more.



If you are an SDA church member, please pay close attention. Since you know that the second beast of Revelation 13, the United States, is and will support the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, please think very seriously about your current membership with the SDA, which is a 501c3-government registered church. Do you still want to remain in a government-registered church like the SDA which will be asked by the government to go against the biblical 7th day Sabbath when the mark of the beast will be enforced by law? Where will your allegiance be when that fateful day comes? To God or the your 501c3 government registered SDA church? Please ponder on these questions.



To summarize, it is obvious to see by the contents of the video clip that we are truly living in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah which were renown for their sexual perversions and yet, billions of people, void of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, are unable to see these evil end-time signs. They cannot recognize the difference between good and evil which points to Isaiah 5:20, which says, Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!



Do not wait for turning to the Christian God of the universe, to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and repenting of your ways. God is there for you and He is waiting for you to turn to His Son Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is your salvation. Put your faith in Him and obey His word.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdrchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica, SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.