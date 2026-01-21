BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HORROR: COVID-19 bioweapon linked to lower fertility & higher miscarriages
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
681 followers
1
149 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to The Highwire with Del Bigtree

A newly released study links the COVID-19 vaccine or bio-weapon to lower fertility rates and higher miscarriages.

The leftist globalists are satanists who simply want to depopulate the world while God says to be fruitful and multiply.

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godbioweaponyahabbamiscarriagesfertilityelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
