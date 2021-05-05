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HOW YOU CAN STOP THE MARCH TO TYRANNY | True Pathfinder
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40 views • May 05, 2021
You know in your heart that sth. is terribly wrong in the world right now. But what to do about it? In this video we present practical solutions for stopping the march towards tyranny, that is going on under the guise of the so-called pandemic on a global level, to prove that all is not lost...yet.
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#covid19 #coronavirus #scamdemic #marchtotyranny #tyranny #solutions #stoptyranny #stopcovidtyranny #freedomsolutions
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #coronavirus #scamdemic #marchtotyranny #tyranny #solutions #stoptyranny #stopcovidtyranny #freedomsolutions
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