This Exercise Can Help You Prepare for Emergencies #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/Daq71iK56d0





How long can you last without power?





Our reliance on electricity and the internet has been stronger than ever… 📈

But what if these things got zapped out of the equation?





Katie from GoodPatriot.com shares one way you can prepare for when the power goes down.





The very thought of having no power may seem absolutely terrifying… 😱

But remember, there was a time when people didn’t rely on electricity to live their day to day lives!





And it’s so important to be able to be able to ADJUST accordingly in every situation.





To prevent experiencing any shock or panic from loss of electric power during an emergency, Katie shares that one thing a family can do to prepare is to practice going WITHOUT electricity for a prolonged period of time.





This exercise will surely put you to the test and help you see what your weaknesses and strengths are in terms of disaster preparedness. 🔦

Are you willing to try this prepping exercise?





Drop a ‘⚡’ if you think it's a good idea in the comments.