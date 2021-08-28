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Police Drag College Student Out Of Class For No Facemask
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110 views • August 28, 2021
Infowars.com
August 27th 2021, 6:06 pm
Description:
Footage making its rounds on social media appears to show police officers forcibly removing a student from a college class after refusing to wear a face mask.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-police-drag-college-student-out-of-class-for-refusing-wear-face-mask/
https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1431351476245475331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1431351476245475331%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F
August 27th 2021, 6:06 pm
Description:
Footage making its rounds on social media appears to show police officers forcibly removing a student from a college class after refusing to wear a face mask.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-police-drag-college-student-out-of-class-for-refusing-wear-face-mask/
https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1431351476245475331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1431351476245475331%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F
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