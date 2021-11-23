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COVID-19 Tests are Fraudulent
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149 views • November 23, 2021
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says that "almost all" of tests for COVID are false positives, just as the Toilet Paper of Record, the New York Times recently admitted. Dr. Yeadon also argues that the threshold for herd immunity may be much lower than previously thought, and may have been reached in many countries already. In this interview, he said we are basing a government policy, economic policy, a civil liberties policy on, what may well be, completely fake data on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He also said, Were it not for the overly hyped and fraudulent PCR test data that you get from the mainstream propaganda media all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over.
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