Why Do Humans Need God? - Seeking and Finding God Series

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, we are beginning a new series featuring Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God.