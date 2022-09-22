SUBTITLED: Cilla Whatcott - Homeopathy & Homeoprophylaxis for Improved Natural Immunity

SUBTITLED interview May 11/22: Cilla Whatcott is a homeopath, homeoprophylaxis educator and mother of four children. She is also the producer and executive director of the Real Immunity film series, which is designed to empower people to access their intuition and to embody self-directed health and immunity. Cilla is the first guest of our new initiative to support families to raise naturally immune children. Please invite those curious about natural immunity to join us.





For more information: https://realimmunity.org/





Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate

You can find our videos on:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243



https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada