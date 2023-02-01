(1/3) Bizarre Man Made Canals Discovered in the Sahara Connecting the Eye of Africa to the Sea

🔥Help the Show and Help Yourself

I had a chance to sit down with David Stig Hansen after his second time exploring around the Richat Structure in Mauritania where he showed how to get there and new discoveries from water canals of Plato legend to ancient quarries. This imagery and geography gets better the deeper he headed into the desert.





David Stig Hansen Sahara exploration https://www.youtube.com/@stig/videos

Secrets of Prehistoric Activity at the Richat Structure www.facebook.com/wasthisatlantis









