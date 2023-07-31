Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I WANT THE WORD "PRIDE" BACK
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
137 Subscribers
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

At the very center of this whole takedown... There's a complete and total lack of "Pride" whatsoever. America was the best bcuz we were the proudest. They took it all down by destroying and bastardizing the very word "pride". ONE OF THE BIGGEST PSYOPS TO DATE in the takedown of Western Society. I want it back... and America NEEDS it back. Yesterday. Hit meeeeeee. [email protected]

Keywords
preppingpridesurvivalhomosexual

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket