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IT IS A BATTLE OF THE SEED | 8-30-2023
WCN-TV
WCN-TV
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23 views • August 30, 2023

Show #1967

Links from this broadcast: 

Precious Metals: https://volunteerpreciousmetals.com/about/

Survival 401k: https://survival401k.com/

People dropping dead: https://www.brighteon.com/f51335d9-1a27-45d3-bf09-b4e6946c39d8

Lord loves justice: https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-justice/

Abortionist video: https://www.liveaction.org/news/pro-life-activists-guilty-face-act-dc/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ

Maui Jet fires off: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWC642OdB5k

Evil Dr.Stanley uses aborted babies for vaccines: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=335862198892592&id=100064595490508&mibextid=2NXEJI

Victor Davis Dark times: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hva5QQpNcs

Websters Diabolical: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/diabolical

Matthew 16: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+16&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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faithseedcoach davediablos
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy