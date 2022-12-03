Things Happening in China Impacts the US Directly. Chinese People Are Fighting for Everyone!

https://gnews.org/articles/557442
Summary：11/30/2022 Bannon’s War Room: Economy deterioration and human rights fight in China impact the US directly. The Chinese people’s fight against the CCP is not only for themselves, but also for everyone in the world!
