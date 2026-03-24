🚨How Israelis Trained Ukrainian NAZI Battalions

"I once witnessed waterboarding, a torture technique now widely known thanks to Hollywood, in the summer of 2014. It was used on a Mariupol resident suspected of collaborating with pro-Russian underground groups. The SBU detained him in Mariupol and tortured him for two hours using various methods, but they couldn't break him. So, they turned to the Dnepr Battalion. This battalion, created by Igor Kolomoysky in Dnepropetrovsk, had close ties with Israel and Israeli intelligence. Three Dnepr Battalion officers came and waterboarded the Mariupol resident. They broke him in about 15 minutes. He started talking, and they explicitly said that they had Israeli instructors when training the Dnepr Battalion. Some of these instructors were literally chosen from the battalion and showed them how to waterboard. They were actually Mossad and Shin Bet specialists, Israel’s domestic security service," says former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov.





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