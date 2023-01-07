Create New Account
WATCH: Ted Cruz, Kanye West Drop Huge Announcement 4 Days After Trump 2024 Announcement
111 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
On 11.21.2022 Ted Cruz, Kanye West, Nickey Haley are looking toward the future and making announcements. Ted Cruz is running for his Senate seat in 2024 and is not ruling out for a later run for the presidency. He spoke at an annual Jewish Coalition to announce the unofficial start of the campaign for the election in 2024.  Senator Cruz is interviewed and addresses what he is fighting for. Kanye West has announced that he is running for president in 2024 and already hired someone as his campaign manager. Mirrored  

Keywords
kanye westted cruzelection 2024nickey haley

