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A Great Exchange with a Marvelous British Psychiatrist - The Dr. Peter Breggin Show - 03/28/20
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62 views • January 29, 2022
Originally posted on YouTube on Mar 20, 2020. This video had 3,291 views and 154 likes.
A brilliant spontaneous transcontinental conversation between myself and Great Britain’s leading psychiatrist, Joanna Moncrieff. We start with breaking news about the coronavirus epidemic in Great Britain, Europe and the USA, and the differing responses in various countries. Joanna gives a remarkable critique of the bizarre and unconscionable approval of Ketamine for depression by the FDA and describes the drug effects more clearly than you will hear anywhere else. We also discuss the very latest research confirming that antipsychotic drugs cause brain damage. We also talk about differing views on the US opioid epidemic. Along the way we touch on differences between the British and US medical and psychiatric systems as well as an overall critique of worldwide psychiatry. Just meeting psychiatrist Joanna Moncrieff makes this information-crammed radio/TV presentation worth your time. My wife Ginger and her mother Jean were “enthralled” by this show!
A brilliant spontaneous transcontinental conversation between myself and Great Britain’s leading psychiatrist, Joanna Moncrieff. We start with breaking news about the coronavirus epidemic in Great Britain, Europe and the USA, and the differing responses in various countries. Joanna gives a remarkable critique of the bizarre and unconscionable approval of Ketamine for depression by the FDA and describes the drug effects more clearly than you will hear anywhere else. We also discuss the very latest research confirming that antipsychotic drugs cause brain damage. We also talk about differing views on the US opioid epidemic. Along the way we touch on differences between the British and US medical and psychiatric systems as well as an overall critique of worldwide psychiatry. Just meeting psychiatrist Joanna Moncrieff makes this information-crammed radio/TV presentation worth your time. My wife Ginger and her mother Jean were “enthralled” by this show!
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