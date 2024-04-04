Russian FSB Detained Three More Accomplices of the Attack in Crocus City Hall

❗️ The FSB reported (and arrested) that three more accomplices of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall were detained in Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk.
According to the department, two new defendants in the case transferred money to purchase weapons and vehicles used in the attack.
The third was directly involved in recruiting accomplices and financing the performers. All three detainees are from Central Asia.
