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The Great Reset Davos agenda 2021 in full motion!
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391 views • March 06, 2021
The Kwak Brothers, February 18, 2021
The Great Reset | Davos Agenda 2021 IN FULL MOTION!!! The World Economic Forum just had their Davos Agenda 2021 meeting a few weeks back. Now The Great Reset has been something talked about in detail since the pandemic started. But are we seeing The Great Reset happeneing right before our eyes? I think we are starting to see the slow implementation of The World Economic Forum's Great Reset right now. It's like a chess match, nothing happens right away, many moves are made before the endgame.
0:00 Intro
1:00 Never waste a good crisis
1:50 The early warning signs of the great reset
2:30 The stimulus packages
4:13 Wages going up?
5:40 The midgame of the great reset davos agenda 2021
8:16 Global control using the great reset
The great reset that was proposed by the World Economic Forum is looking to forgive all the world's debt and has us live by the slogan, "You'll Own Nothing, And You Will Be Happy". Now first and foremost, we are starting to see a slow implementation of a universal basic income. It was actually what the World Economic Forum talked about and adovate for in the Davos agenda 2021 meeting that happened a few weeks back. Starting with the continual stimulus packages that we have recieved in the past few months to help stimulate the economy, seems like a slow inoculation into government dependancy. Since we can't work where are we going to get our money from?
Secondly, The Great Reset talks about how having ALL of our debts forgiven. Well who's going to buy them? The Federal Reserve? Sure, but with the sale of debt, comes the control of the debt. And whoever controls debt, controls YOU! The great reset is all about debt forgiveness but then we won't be able to own anything ever again......and we will be happy about it. I'm not completely convinced that the World Economic Forum is looking to do this for the good of the people. They literally said, "You'll Own Nothing and Be Happy" about it. Would you like to NOT own your home, car, business? I sure would like to own all of the things I've worked very hard for and I can speak on behalf of most people who own those things.
Lastly, the Davos agenda 2021 got into cryptocurrency. Currently crypto is decentralized and lacks certain regulation from major regulatory bodies. That is a beautiful thing, but the World Economic Forum has already spoke about crypto in their Davos agenda 2021 meeting that happened a few weeks back. With the Great Reset, the fiat currency will crash because of the reckless printing from The Federal Reserve. So expect to see heavy regulation and government intervention with crypto.
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🔊 Our Podcast:
🔹Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7pnHJSNl7vPVFzq69IzC6B
🔹iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/first-deal-experience/id1282240923
📧 Hire the Kwak Brothers to Speak: [email protected]
========================
---DISCLAIMER--- The suggestions, advice, and/or opinions that are given by Sam Kwak (The Kwak Brothers) are simply opinions. There are no guarantees of set outcomes. Listeners, guests, and attendees are advised to always consult with attorneys, accountants, and other licensed professionals when doing a real estate investment transaction. Listeners, guests, and attendees are to hold Sam Kwak, Novo Elite, Inc. and the Kwak Brothers brand harmless from any liabilities and claims. Not all deals will guarantee any profit or benefits. Listeners, guests, and attendees are to view and listen to all materials and contents furnished by the Kwak Brothers as a perspective based upon experience.
========================
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0IiALDubQc
The Great Reset | Davos Agenda 2021 IN FULL MOTION!!! The World Economic Forum just had their Davos Agenda 2021 meeting a few weeks back. Now The Great Reset has been something talked about in detail since the pandemic started. But are we seeing The Great Reset happeneing right before our eyes? I think we are starting to see the slow implementation of The World Economic Forum's Great Reset right now. It's like a chess match, nothing happens right away, many moves are made before the endgame.
0:00 Intro
1:00 Never waste a good crisis
1:50 The early warning signs of the great reset
2:30 The stimulus packages
4:13 Wages going up?
5:40 The midgame of the great reset davos agenda 2021
8:16 Global control using the great reset
The great reset that was proposed by the World Economic Forum is looking to forgive all the world's debt and has us live by the slogan, "You'll Own Nothing, And You Will Be Happy". Now first and foremost, we are starting to see a slow implementation of a universal basic income. It was actually what the World Economic Forum talked about and adovate for in the Davos agenda 2021 meeting that happened a few weeks back. Starting with the continual stimulus packages that we have recieved in the past few months to help stimulate the economy, seems like a slow inoculation into government dependancy. Since we can't work where are we going to get our money from?
Secondly, The Great Reset talks about how having ALL of our debts forgiven. Well who's going to buy them? The Federal Reserve? Sure, but with the sale of debt, comes the control of the debt. And whoever controls debt, controls YOU! The great reset is all about debt forgiveness but then we won't be able to own anything ever again......and we will be happy about it. I'm not completely convinced that the World Economic Forum is looking to do this for the good of the people. They literally said, "You'll Own Nothing and Be Happy" about it. Would you like to NOT own your home, car, business? I sure would like to own all of the things I've worked very hard for and I can speak on behalf of most people who own those things.
Lastly, the Davos agenda 2021 got into cryptocurrency. Currently crypto is decentralized and lacks certain regulation from major regulatory bodies. That is a beautiful thing, but the World Economic Forum has already spoke about crypto in their Davos agenda 2021 meeting that happened a few weeks back. With the Great Reset, the fiat currency will crash because of the reckless printing from The Federal Reserve. So expect to see heavy regulation and government intervention with crypto.
😃 Thanks for Subscribing & Liking our Video!
📧 Get Our 1:1 Real Estate Investing Coaching and Mentoring: https://thekwakbrothers.com/coaching
⌨️ FREE 7 Day Trial To PropStream Real Estate Investing Software:
http://reisoftware.thekwakbrothers.com
📊 Pay Off Your Mortgage In 5-7 Years (On Average):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f-ebCjeH8o
💻 JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP FOR LANDLORDS & PASSIVE INCOME:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bestreigroup
🔊 Our Podcast:
🔹Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7pnHJSNl7vPVFzq69IzC6B
🔹iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/first-deal-experience/id1282240923
📧 Hire the Kwak Brothers to Speak: [email protected]
========================
---DISCLAIMER--- The suggestions, advice, and/or opinions that are given by Sam Kwak (The Kwak Brothers) are simply opinions. There are no guarantees of set outcomes. Listeners, guests, and attendees are advised to always consult with attorneys, accountants, and other licensed professionals when doing a real estate investment transaction. Listeners, guests, and attendees are to hold Sam Kwak, Novo Elite, Inc. and the Kwak Brothers brand harmless from any liabilities and claims. Not all deals will guarantee any profit or benefits. Listeners, guests, and attendees are to view and listen to all materials and contents furnished by the Kwak Brothers as a perspective based upon experience.
========================
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0IiALDubQc
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