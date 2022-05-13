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Oh, Look... Someone LGBTQIA+ Pedo's Thinks They're Hot Sh*t! [11.05.2022]
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81 views • May 13, 2022
The head of Biden's Ministry of Truth, LGBTQIA+ M2F Tranny M2F thinks her biased fact-checking is above the opinions and Tweets of everyone else.
https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/you-couldnt-have-picked-a-worse-minister-of-truth-than-nina-jankowicz/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nina+jankowicz+ministry+of+truth&;t=h_&ia=web
#NINAJANKOWICZ #MINISTRYOFTRUTH
420,802 views May 11, 2022
Memology 101 - 517K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ydRPXkwDLU0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/you-couldnt-have-picked-a-worse-minister-of-truth-than-nina-jankowicz/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nina+jankowicz+ministry+of+truth&;t=h_&ia=web
#NINAJANKOWICZ #MINISTRYOFTRUTH
420,802 views May 11, 2022
Memology 101 - 517K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ydRPXkwDLU0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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