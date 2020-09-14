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Reagan, Hinckley assassination HOAX analyzed
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296 views • September 14, 2020
watch how the "brave" camera operators remain focused filming the imagery while gunshots are ringing out all around them, they seem to already know there's only one shooter and this isn't a major terrorist attack and they don't need to concern themselves with their own safety....also, the lack of blood around Brady's skull which just sustained a major injury, also the handoff to the Gabby Giffords fake shooting which has also been shown to be a HOAX
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