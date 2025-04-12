4yrs ago Lockdowns Protest - Claude Thibault - Le monde a besoin d'amour Montreal Freedom Rally

Claude Thibault - Le monde a besoin d'amour

On connaît tous quelqu'un qui a besoin d'un câlin.

PARTAGEZ LEUR CETTE VIDÉO!

We all know someone that needs a hug.

SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THEM!

Marie & Nico

#freehugs2021

#freehugs Free Hugs 2021

https://www.facebook.com/Freehugs2021