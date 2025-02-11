Rare footage captures the Black Seadevil for only the 2nd time - part 1

Rare footage captures the Black Seadevil for only the second time. There is a part 2 https://www.brighteon.com/f1a8d5aa-6d4f-4070-aa22-857bd4aa88ed .

A living black Seadevil has been filmed near Tenerife. This deep-sea predator, known for its bioluminescent lure and eerie appearance, dwells at depths of 300 to 1,200 meters.

The first live footage was captured in 2014 off Hawaii by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Footage from social media.