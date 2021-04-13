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IMF and Biden Skirt Congress to Push Global Currency
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111 views • April 13, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State host Alex Newman exposes a plot by the Biden administration and the International Monetary Fund to flood the world with the Proto-Global currency known as special drawing rights (SDr) while sidelining the US Dollar as the global reserve currency. Adding insult to injury, treasury secretary Janet Yellen is quietly working with the IMF to bypass federal laws requiring congressional approval for this enormous issuance of SDr. The implications of this cannot be overstated and yet the media has been totally silent.
Read Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/great-reset-imf-to-redistribute-u-s-wealth-via-proto-global-currency/
Magazine Article from 2010:
https://thenewamerican.com/waking-up-to-a-world-currency/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Read Alex's Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/great-reset-imf-to-redistribute-u-s-wealth-via-proto-global-currency/
Magazine Article from 2010:
https://thenewamerican.com/waking-up-to-a-world-currency/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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