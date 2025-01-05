BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the "Old Testament God" Different from the New Testament God? (Joshua 6 & 7)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
57 views • 4 months ago

Does God change? Does He change His mind? Ever since the introduction of the Scofield Bible in 1909, the vast majority of Christians have adopted a specific doctrine called "dispensational theology". Before that time, the idea was not very clear, loosely defined, and not adopted by all of mainstream Christianity.

Of course, every seminary and nearly pulpit vehemently defends this doctrine these 100+ years later...

But, if someone were to ask you if you believe in "dispensational theology", what would your response be?

Well, if you don't even know what this teaching is or how to identify it, then this Livestream will equip you to give a defense that is completely in line with the Word of God.


christianchristianityprophecynew testamentpassoverold testamentscofield bibledispensational theologybook of joshua explained
