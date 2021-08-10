Plandemic - French Health Pass Poster Shows Government Printed them in January 2020

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This Whole COVID Situation has been PLANNED for years
Hal Turner – Hal Turner Radio Show Aug 8, 2021
Evidence has surfaced PROVING the French government had public signs for required VACCINE PASSPORTS printed-up FOUR DAYS BEFORE FRANCE HAD A CASE OF COVID. The signs were printed on 20 January 2020 yet France didn’t have its first case until four days later, on 24 January 2020.
The evidence that this whole “COVID-19” situation worldwide is not only a farce, but a PLANNED attack upon humanity, has arisen in France.
The video below, taken in France, shows the public signage now being put up in France (Sunday, August 8, 2021) telling the public they are REQUIRED to have a vaccine certification. Those signs show the printing production date of “20 January 2020” a full four days before France ever had a case of COVID in the country!
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw