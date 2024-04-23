A Call to Fearlessness and Faith: Peter's Preaching

This video is an inspiring sermon focused on the importance of preaching the word of God with boldness, as illustrated through the apostle Peter's transformation and ministry. It emphasizes preaching that is fearless, scriptural, and powered by the Holy Spirit, aiming to instruct, inform, and instigate faith in the listeners. The speaker encourages believers to not only preach with clarity and conviction but also to remain faithful and not to write off those who have strayed, highlighting the significance of redemption and resilience in spreading the gospel. The message concludes with a call to share the word and a reminder of the impactful role believers play in God’s work.
00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction
00:29 Exploring Grace and Redemption
01:06 The Restoration of Peter: A Case Study
01:40 The Power and Purpose of Preaching
04:18 Peter's Bold and Fearless Message
08:04 The Impact of Preaching with Boldness and Spirit
09:54 Lessons from Peter's Transformation
10:57 Closing Thoughts and Encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.