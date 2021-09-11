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Jesus Wins – September 11, 2021
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20 views • September 12, 2021
Jesus Wins – September 11, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Links:
Final Hour on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/9d01ca43-771c-46d8-85b1-ccf31cd032bb
FEMA Camps
https://amg-news.com/archives/1988?fbclid=IwAR3hu8dwSm5lU1Ww51pf8Rl_Z-Y7g6EVOOV2t4AorN_VfZXrE425OiHdq94
In Our Water?
https://www.brighteon.com/83ebf812-b544-4698-967d-70299ed33cfb
They fill you with graphene oxide
https://www.brighteon.com/f4b56e32-7476-4c73-ba49-a37600dcb94c
Then they send radiation into your body
https://www.brighteon.com/48568248-b1e7-4db4-889d-0d8b532a4852
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Links:
Final Hour on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/9d01ca43-771c-46d8-85b1-ccf31cd032bb
FEMA Camps
https://amg-news.com/archives/1988?fbclid=IwAR3hu8dwSm5lU1Ww51pf8Rl_Z-Y7g6EVOOV2t4AorN_VfZXrE425OiHdq94
In Our Water?
https://www.brighteon.com/83ebf812-b544-4698-967d-70299ed33cfb
They fill you with graphene oxide
https://www.brighteon.com/f4b56e32-7476-4c73-ba49-a37600dcb94c
Then they send radiation into your body
https://www.brighteon.com/48568248-b1e7-4db4-889d-0d8b532a4852
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