© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can This Be Said About Your Church?
Follow
0
Share
Report
151 views • February 14, 2022
This short video shares a popular verse from Paul that is widely misused by inserting the word "money" in it, but that word is NOT there. Work for free, and be fed by God : )
For a longer video watch, "Coming Together Like the First Christians": https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video watch, "Coming Together Like the First Christians": https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquiries email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.