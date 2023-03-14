Create New Account
Law of Attraction - God’s Messenger of Truth to You, LoA of Adults vs Children
Original:https://youtu.be/fTfpo-nMauE

20090207 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction P1


Cut:

13m03s - 21m46s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“EVERYTHING SURROUNDING YOU, THAT IS HAPPENING TO YOU, EVERY SINGLE RELATIONSHIP IN YOUR LIFE, EVERY SINGLE PERSON, EVERY SINGLE EVENT, EVERY SINGLE PERSONALITY, EVERY SINGLE TRAUMA, EVERY SINGLE GOOD THING THAT HAPPENS IN YOUR LIFE IS ALL CREATED BY YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION, BY YOUR SOUL CONDITION – AS AN ADULT.

AS A CHILD IT’S VERY MUCH YOUR PARENTS LAW OF ATTRACTION. AS PARENTS WE HAVE HUGE RESPONSIBILITY.”

@ 20m23s


Keywords
childrenlaw of attractiongodcreationhealingspiritualitytruthparentsresponsibilitynew agecheatinggods lawsangersimplesoul foodreal selfdivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentsoul transformation

