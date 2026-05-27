🔥 Iran knows US deals are worthless — former US diplomat





💬 “I think the Iranians are playing this much smarter than he is because… there’s no deal they can sign with the United States that the United States will honor,” former US diplomat Jim Jatras stressed.



🤡 Trump keeps spinning “close to a deal” fantasies, while the economic damage keeps building as oil reserves run down.





💬 “I don’t think Trump can walk away.”

💬 “I think Bibi holds the whip hand and he knows it,” Jatras emphasized.



👑 Trump himself boasted he spits on international law and obeys only “my own morality. My own mind.” He also bragged the US is engaged in piracy.





💬 “You want to play jungle?... I think the Iranians are going to make us face those consequences,” Jatras stressed.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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