© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Pivots On The Slopes & Crashes Into The Wall
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 10, 2022
In the spirit of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, we are hitting the ice and heading down the slopes to demonstrate how much our political system is all about what the athletes need to do to succeed: pivot. Except the members of the Biden Administration are not pivoting toward gold. Instead, they pivot directly into the oncoming wall. In no way have they stuck any landing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.