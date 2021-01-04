TRAITORS DECLARED WAR | PATRIOTS WILL RESPOND

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Author, researcher and retired Professor James Fetzer makes his debut appearance on SGT Report to discuss the war that was declared on America on November 3rd, and the response from Patriots who are ready to fight to save our precious Republic.