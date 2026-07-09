CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Pipelines? Yes! Paid for by Taxpayers? No!

July 9, 2026: My special guest this week—and our go-to expert on all things that taxpayers and citizens need to know—is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the hype around the Carney-Smith pipeline proposals and why taxpayers should be concerned that both the feds and the provinces are throwing taxpayer dollars at projects that are likely to balloon in cost. We also discuss the BC condo developers scandal: why are PM Carney and Premier Eby spending $3.2 billion of borrowed money propping up condo prices and bad decisions by developers?

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