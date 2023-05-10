Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TWITTER CARLSON and the Persecution of President Trump
522 views
channel image
The New American
Published 21 hours ago |

Is Tucker back with a show on Twitter? Will Fox be able to stop him? Also, another warning shot to all conservatives living in New York. Trump's guilty verdict should slap you in the face!


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. @TuckerCarlson - Tucker’s Announcement 

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1656037032538390530?s=20


2. The Washington Examiner - Trump found liable for abusing E. Jean Carroll in defamation case

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8iO7C-ikL4

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
trumptucker carlsonnew york

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket