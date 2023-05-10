TWITTER CARLSON and the Persecution of President Trump

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Is Tucker back with a show on Twitter? Will Fox be able to stop him? Also, another warning shot to all conservatives living in New York. Trump's guilty verdict should slap you in the face!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. @TuckerCarlson - Tucker’s Announcement
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1656037032538390530?s=20
2. The Washington Examiner - Trump found liable for abusing E. Jean Carroll in defamation case
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8iO7C-ikL4
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