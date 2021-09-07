Kill Shot Injuries & Lack Of Reporting To VAERS - Nurses Speak Out At Minnesota Town Hall Meeting

MIRRORED from Health Impact NewsMinnesota State Representative Erik Mortensen recently conducted a Town Hall meeting in his district due to the number of health care workers who were contacting him about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, where most of them were about to lose their jobs for refusing to receive a COVID-19 shot.Some of these nurses reported that they have been in their field for over 20 years, were treated as heroes last year as frontline workers in COVID wards, but were now being ridiculed and ostracized for not wanting to take a COVID-19 vaccine.One of the reasons they do not want to take the shots is because they have seen first hand how these shots have killed and injured people, including family members.One nurse explained how the media is actually lying by stating that most of the healthcare workers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. She said this wasn't true, and that she knew of departments that were only about 20% vaccinated, and that ER workers had an especially low percentage of workers who were fully vaccinated for COVID-19."Why aren't people asking the nurses why they don't want to take the shots?" she asked.One nurse stated that she was never trained about how to submit a report to VAERS, and did not even know it existed until she did some research on her own. There is pressure to NOT report vaccine injuries and deaths, and it takes about 30 minutes to fill out the report, which few will do.