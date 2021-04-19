DR TENPENNY AND DR. LEE MERRITT - THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY HAS NOW BEEN WEAPONIZED

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April 17, 2021 - Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Lee Merritt:
Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.
She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the fourth-generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other, with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.
Today, we discussed her perspectives on COVID, the uselessness of masks (from a surgeon's perspective!), the fraud of the PCR testing, the interesting perspective that nearly 90% of people with serious COVID infection are type-A blood type, the importance of vitamin D and so much more! We packed a ton of information into this hour. Don't miss it - and please share!
If you enjoyed this interview, just wait till you hear our Deep Dive. The 90 minute Deep Dive conversation I had with Dr. Lee Merritt was one of the best discussions I think I’ve ever had on “All Things Covid.” We talked about so many things, including who is REALLY behind this scam-demic and the spiritual ramifications of changing our DNA. This is found in The Tenpenny Files Premium area.
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