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Why should I correct my political status? Part 1/13 -- Teri
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82 views • May 09, 2021
1 - Your Name, Birth Certificate and Diagram of the Fraud
Remedy
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?
At http://www.annavonreitz.com/ you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
At https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
It is time to get educated on these processes, lace up our boots, and get busy taking back control of our country, then mankind will have the model to take back control of planet Earth.
Educational resources: https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
Correct Your Status - https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status
Why should I correct my status? https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course/f/why-should-i-correct-my-status---what-are-the-steps
Download and print - https://annavonreitz.com
Search Anna Von Reitz Website - https://searchannavonreitz.com/
The Peacekeeping Task force - https://pktf.americanstatenationals.org/
Published Articles - http://paulstramer.net
National Debt Relief - https://signinamerica.com/
Please Support the Assembly and Judge Anna using paypal donation at [email protected]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to TASA Updates on Podbean https://obelievers.podbean.com/
Download TASA audio version - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9019570157
Download TASA 2020 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9003996147
Download TASA 2019 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9002943314
https://t.me/obelievers
https://gab.com/Obelievers
https://odysee.com/@Obelievers
https://ugetube.com/@obelievers
https://www.minds.com/obelievers/
https://clthb.co/P6e4LCKqXPiDvtAJ6
https://www.bitchute.com/obelievers/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/obelievers
Obelievers websites
https://www.obelievers.com/
https://www.obelievers.net/
Remedy
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called "federal government"?
At http://www.annavonreitz.com/ you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
At https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
It is time to get educated on these processes, lace up our boots, and get busy taking back control of our country, then mankind will have the model to take back control of planet Earth.
Educational resources: https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/
Correct Your Status - https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status
Why should I correct my status? https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course/f/why-should-i-correct-my-status---what-are-the-steps
Download and print - https://annavonreitz.com
Search Anna Von Reitz Website - https://searchannavonreitz.com/
The Peacekeeping Task force - https://pktf.americanstatenationals.org/
Published Articles - http://paulstramer.net
National Debt Relief - https://signinamerica.com/
Please Support the Assembly and Judge Anna using paypal donation at [email protected]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listen to TASA Updates on Podbean https://obelievers.podbean.com/
Download TASA audio version - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9019570157
Download TASA 2020 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9003996147
Download TASA 2019 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9002943314
https://t.me/obelievers
https://gab.com/Obelievers
https://odysee.com/@Obelievers
https://ugetube.com/@obelievers
https://www.minds.com/obelievers/
https://clthb.co/P6e4LCKqXPiDvtAJ6
https://www.bitchute.com/obelievers/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/obelievers
Obelievers websites
https://www.obelievers.com/
https://www.obelievers.net/
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